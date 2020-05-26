4530 SW 68th Ct Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system courtyard pool racquetball court tennis court

Rarely available unit in Gables Pointe. This unit has been completely upgraded/remodeled with laminate wood flooring in the second floor and tile in the first floor. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, recently paved courtyard, alarm system, recently replaced A/C unit and impact windows throughout this unit. This rental is a turn key rental. Easy to show! Gables Pointe has security onsite, tennis courts, racquetball courts and 2 community pools. Central located, easy access to Bird Road, Palmetto, US 1 and Coral way.