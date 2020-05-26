All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Find more places like 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenvar Heights, FL
/
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:19 AM

4530 SW 68th Ct Cir

4530 Southwest 68th Court Circle · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenvar Heights
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4530 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL 33155
Glenvar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34-6 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Rarely available unit in Gables Pointe. This unit has been completely upgraded/remodeled with laminate wood flooring in the second floor and tile in the first floor. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, recently paved courtyard, alarm system, recently replaced A/C unit and impact windows throughout this unit. This rental is a turn key rental. Easy to show! Gables Pointe has security onsite, tennis courts, racquetball courts and 2 community pools. Central located, easy access to Bird Road, Palmetto, US 1 and Coral way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir have any available units?
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir have?
Some of 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenvar Heights.
Does 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir offer parking?
No, 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir has a pool.
Does 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir have accessible units?
No, 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4530 SW 68th Ct Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St
Glenvar Heights, FL 33155

Similar Pages

Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 Bedrooms
Glenvar Heights Cheap PlacesGlenvar Heights Pet Friendly Places
Glenvar Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL
West Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity