Gainesville, FL
900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16

900 Southwest 62nd Street · (352) 375-1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Southwest 62nd Street, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
2/2 Condo in Rockwood Villas! - Location Location Location. This townhouse in Rockwood Villas, featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room conveniently to the University of Florida, Santa Fe, I-75, Shands, VA and NF hospitals, Butler Plaza and Celebration Pointe plazas. Split plan provides bedroom on each floor, a vaulted ceiling living room and a screened porch. Tile flooring in common areas and newer carpet in bedrooms. The bonus room makes for a great office, den, playroom or nursery. Newer HVAC system, installed in 2017. Rockwood Villas provides it residents with two pools, a volleyball court, basketball court, tennis court and it is on a desirable bus route.

For questions and application contact Ace at 832-235-8690.

$50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee per Adult
$50.00 Non-Refundable Guarantor Fee (if applicable)
$200.00 Leasing Fee (due at lease-signing)
$1,250.00 First Month's Rent
$1,250.00 Security Deposit
$1,250.00 Last Month's Rent depending on Credit
$400.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, Per Pet + $25.00 Monthly Pet Rent (pets subject to owner & HOA approval)

(RLNE5848942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 have any available units?
900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 have?
Some of 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 currently offering any rent specials?
900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 is pet friendly.
Does 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 offer parking?
No, 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 does not offer parking.
Does 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 have a pool?
Yes, 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 has a pool.
Does 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 have accessible units?
No, 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16 does not have units with dishwashers.
