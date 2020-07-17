900 SW 62nd Boulevard C-16

Amenities
2/2 Condo in Rockwood Villas! - Location Location Location. This townhouse in Rockwood Villas, featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room conveniently to the University of Florida, Santa Fe, I-75, Shands, VA and NF hospitals, Butler Plaza and Celebration Pointe plazas. Split plan provides bedroom on each floor, a vaulted ceiling living room and a screened porch. Tile flooring in common areas and newer carpet in bedrooms. The bonus room makes for a great office, den, playroom or nursery. Newer HVAC system, installed in 2017. Rockwood Villas provides it residents with two pools, a volleyball court, basketball court, tennis court and it is on a desirable bus route.
For questions and application contact Ace at 832-235-8690.
$50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee per Adult
$50.00 Non-Refundable Guarantor Fee (if applicable)
$200.00 Leasing Fee (due at lease-signing)
$1,250.00 First Month's Rent
$1,250.00 Security Deposit
$1,250.00 Last Month's Rent depending on Credit
$400.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, Per Pet + $25.00 Monthly Pet Rent (pets subject to owner & HOA approval)
(RLNE5848942)