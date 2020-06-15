All apartments in Gainesville
5 NW 25TH Street
5 NW 25TH Street

5 Northwest 25th Street · (352) 375-7104
Location

5 Northwest 25th Street, Gainesville, FL 32607
Palm Terrace

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available early August, this 4-bedroom, 2-bath house is in an unbeatable location - walking distance to UF Law School and close to shopping, dining, and midtown/downtown! Over 1700 square feet, this home features wood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, a spacious great room, a separate utility area with washer/dryer hookups, a HUGE backyard - perfect for tailgating, and ample parking! Rent includes yard care! Schedule a showing today! *We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.* $60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18 $60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable) $150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 NW 25TH Street have any available units?
5 NW 25TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 NW 25TH Street have?
Some of 5 NW 25TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 NW 25TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 NW 25TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 NW 25TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 NW 25TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 5 NW 25TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5 NW 25TH Street does offer parking.
Does 5 NW 25TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 NW 25TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 NW 25TH Street have a pool?
No, 5 NW 25TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 NW 25TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5 NW 25TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 NW 25TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 NW 25TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
