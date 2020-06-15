5 NW 25TH Street

Amenities

Available early August, this 4-bedroom, 2-bath house is in an unbeatable location - walking distance to UF Law School and close to shopping, dining, and midtown/downtown! Over 1700 square feet, this home features wood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, a spacious great room, a separate utility area with washer/dryer hookups, a HUGE backyard - perfect for tailgating, and ample parking! Rent includes yard care! Schedule a showing today! *We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.* $60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18 $60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable) $150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)