All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 2148 NW 28th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
2148 NW 28th Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2148 NW 28th Avenue

2148 Northwest 28th Avenue · (352) 373-7578 ext. 714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2148 Northwest 28th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2148 NW 28th Avenue · Avail. Aug 11

$1,495

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2148 NW 28th Avenue Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Great Location in NW Orman Leigh Estates - Nice home in a quiet neighborhood 2.5 miles north of UF. Hardwood Floors throughout, Double Pane Windows,Lots of Built-ins, separate living room, dining room family room, study with more built ins and a desk, ceilings fans, window treatments. Newly remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven. Washer and dryer also included but not warranted. Window treatments, Gas Heat. Single Car Garage, Fenced back yard with paved patio. Shed out back for tenants use and does have lawn tools that the tenant may use. Lawn care is tenant responsibility.

One pet maximum. Dog only with $250.00 pet fee.

Contact Suzanne Melton at Union Properties to schedule a tour!
Suzanne@rentgainesville.com
(352) 373-7578

(RLNE5861727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 NW 28th Avenue have any available units?
2148 NW 28th Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 NW 28th Avenue have?
Some of 2148 NW 28th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 NW 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2148 NW 28th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 NW 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2148 NW 28th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2148 NW 28th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2148 NW 28th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2148 NW 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2148 NW 28th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 NW 28th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2148 NW 28th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2148 NW 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2148 NW 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 NW 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 NW 28th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2148 NW 28th Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter
Gainesville, FL 32606
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconiesGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLAsbury Lake, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLSilver Springs Shores, FL
Citrus Springs, FLStarke, FLCitrus Hills, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity