2148 NW 28th Avenue Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Great Location in NW Orman Leigh Estates - Nice home in a quiet neighborhood 2.5 miles north of UF. Hardwood Floors throughout, Double Pane Windows,Lots of Built-ins, separate living room, dining room family room, study with more built ins and a desk, ceilings fans, window treatments. Newly remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven. Washer and dryer also included but not warranted. Window treatments, Gas Heat. Single Car Garage, Fenced back yard with paved patio. Shed out back for tenants use and does have lawn tools that the tenant may use. Lawn care is tenant responsibility.



One pet maximum. Dog only with $250.00 pet fee.



Contact Suzanne Melton at Union Properties to schedule a tour!

Suzanne@rentgainesville.com

(352) 373-7578



(RLNE5861727)