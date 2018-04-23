9028 Carlotta Way

Amenities

8 Miles from Disney! Spacious 3-bedroom brand new home located in the sought after community of Murano. This home features an open floor concept with large living spaces covered by gorgeous new tile. Fully appointed kitchen features breakfast bar, double sink, dishwasher, range, oven, range hood, refrigerator. Half bathroom on first floor. On the second floor, Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom offers double sink and shower, 2-extra bedrooms, one extra bathroom with shower/ tub combo, laundry area. Community amenities include resort style swimming pool, cabana and playground. Welcome home to carefree living! This property is located within 15 minutes from Disney, I-4 Hwy, entertainment parks, and hospitals. Within 6 minutes from major roads like 429 Hwy, 192 state road, 27 state road, restaurants -big and small, shops, and schools.