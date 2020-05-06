All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:00 PM

8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD

8962 Sugar Palm Rd · (407) 925-2221
Location

8962 Sugar Palm Rd, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
internet access
media room
sauna
Amazing Decorated Property - Fully Furnished - Priced to Lease! Available Now! Property is located in one of the most desirable vacation resorts, Paradise Palms. Built in 2014 this home was designed with all the upgrades and professionally decorated. The kitchen you will find maple cabinets, all stainless steel appliances . Paradise Palms is private gated resort community with plenty of amenities. Clubhouse complete with a zero entry tropical waterfall pool, tiki bar, movie theater, game room, fitness room with sauna, internet lounge, convenience store, sports courts, and playground. Gated entry with manned security. Conveniently located in west Kissimmee just a few minutes drive to countless restaurants and shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD have any available units?
8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD have?
Some of 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD offer parking?
No, 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD has a pool.
Does 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
