8962 SUGAR PALM ROAD

Amazing Decorated Property - Fully Furnished - Priced to Lease! Available Now! Property is located in one of the most desirable vacation resorts, Paradise Palms. Built in 2014 this home was designed with all the upgrades and professionally decorated. The kitchen you will find maple cabinets, all stainless steel appliances . Paradise Palms is private gated resort community with plenty of amenities. Clubhouse complete with a zero entry tropical waterfall pool, tiki bar, movie theater, game room, fitness room with sauna, internet lounge, convenience store, sports courts, and playground. Gated entry with manned security. Conveniently located in west Kissimmee just a few minutes drive to countless restaurants and shops!