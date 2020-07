Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool internet access tennis court

Water, WIFI, washer and dryer included in this 2bed/2bath corner unit with private screened balcony with conservation views! Located in beautiful gated community of Legacy Dunes, Kissimmee, few miles away from Disney Parks! The community offers resort styled heated pools, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis court, playground. Conveniently located near major highways and shopping centers. Reserve it now before it's gone! **NO PETS**