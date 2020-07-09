8907 LEGACY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

FURNISHED Luxury Living in Gated Community for only $1250 Includes Water, trash removal and Wi-Fi! Beautifully furnished 2/2 with a private screened patio, WASHER AND DRYER AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. This one of a kind unit is located a gated community with resort style amenities on 50 acres of lush landscaping and beautiful ponds. Legacy Dunes Condominium features 2 fantastic Pools one heated , Large Clubhouse, Covered Parking that may be rented, Tots Play Zone, Barbeque Area, Extensive Fitness Center, Gated Access, Laundry Facility, Tennis Courts, volly ball ct, basket ball ct, golf practice cage and much more. Minutes away from Disney and main highways. Look further, this is the one! 12 month rent period, no pets, no smoking or vaping, Applicating fee per adult $75, admin fee $150, first and security required. Move in around June 7th. Legacy Dunes does not allow smoking or vaping in any of the inside or outside common areas.