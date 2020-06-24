All apartments in Four Corners
8904 Legacy Court

8904 Legacy Court · (407) 349-8080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8904 Legacy Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,010

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Unfurnished, Condominium in Beautiful Legacy Dunes Resort with 747 sf, 1 bedroom, 1 bath next to clubhouse & pool area. Open floor plan with dining room and living room just off the large functional kitchen. Spacious rooms with modern bathroom. Enjoy Florida weather on your private screened in balcony with storage closet. Legacy Dunes Resort features gated access, elegant clubhouse with free WiFi, two resort style themed pools, BBQ and picnic areas, state of the art fitness center, playground, tennis courts, ball courts and sand volley ball court, car wash area, and so much more! Located in west Kissimmee off of US Hyw 192, minutes from Disney.

Available on or around March 15

Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management
407-846-8846
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (once approved)
Sorry, NO PETS
This home is not under the Section 8 Housing Program

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,010, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,210, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8904 Legacy Court have any available units?
8904 Legacy Court has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8904 Legacy Court have?
Some of 8904 Legacy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8904 Legacy Court currently offering any rent specials?
8904 Legacy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8904 Legacy Court pet-friendly?
No, 8904 Legacy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8904 Legacy Court offer parking?
No, 8904 Legacy Court does not offer parking.
Does 8904 Legacy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8904 Legacy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8904 Legacy Court have a pool?
Yes, 8904 Legacy Court has a pool.
Does 8904 Legacy Court have accessible units?
No, 8904 Legacy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8904 Legacy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8904 Legacy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8904 Legacy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8904 Legacy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
