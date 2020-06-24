8904 Legacy Court

Amenities

Unfurnished, Condominium in Beautiful Legacy Dunes Resort with 747 sf, 1 bedroom, 1 bath next to clubhouse & pool area. Open floor plan with dining room and living room just off the large functional kitchen. Spacious rooms with modern bathroom. Enjoy Florida weather on your private screened in balcony with storage closet. Legacy Dunes Resort features gated access, elegant clubhouse with free WiFi, two resort style themed pools, BBQ and picnic areas, state of the art fitness center, playground, tennis courts, ball courts and sand volley ball court, car wash area, and so much more! Located in west Kissimmee off of US Hyw 192, minutes from Disney.



Available on or around March 15



12 Month Lease

$60 Application Fee

$125 Lease Doc Fee (once approved)

Sorry, NO PETS

This home is not under the Section 8 Housing Program



