Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

A dazzling condo with appliances and well maintained and fully furnished rooms. The household comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and includes spacious living and dining areas, hardwood floors, fully furnished, ceiling fans. An overall very cozy and comfortable home located in a community with a fitness center, gazebo, and other enticing activities. Located closely to major areas such as Disney World, major highways, and more. Can be rented for SHORT TERM (6 MONTHS MINIMUM)