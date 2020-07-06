8441 SECRET KEY COVE

Amenities

4/3 Remodeled home in Emerald Isles for Rent. The home was remodeled in May 2020 and is ready to receive Tenants. You entry the house to the main open floor living room and dining room the whole house has modern faux wood floors with a beautiful modern kitchen with top of the line never used stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. The house has comfortable size master bedroom with a big closet and an owners closet with a private key. Additionally 3 bedrooms with state of the art fans with beautiful floors and 2 full baths that suits your family or guests. The master suite has a huge tub for a relaxing moment. The pool is the perfect size for enjoyable moments with family and friends.