825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE
825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE

825 Bloomingdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

825 Bloomingdale Drive, Four Corners, FL 33897
Hampton Estates Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Happy Holidays! Avoid the stress... with a Jan 1 lease get 2 weeks of pre occupancy move in time after Dec 15. Be the first to enjoy completely remodeled top to bottom 4 bedroom 3.5 bath worry free (pool lawn trash maintenance irrigation incl) home with loads to offer. Get 2 of Everything...2 Great Rooms... 2 Bedroom/Bath Suites... 2 Car Garage...2 Additional Bedrooms but NOT 2 STORIES... Everything on 1 level for your enjoyment in a totally upgraded home from Roof To AC To Flooring, Cabinets, Counters, SS Appliances, Electric Fireplace, Sparkling Pool, Fresh Deck with Screen Enclosure and Privacy Fence. Make an appointment to de-stress your Holidays in this Dream Home in the much sought after Hampton Lakes today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE have any available units?
825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

