735 RIGGS CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Enjoy this tastefully renovated 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom pool home in Lake Davenport Estates. It features an open floor plan with a separate formal dining room and living room. Home has a large eat-in kitchen with an island. All appliances with washer and dryer included. Large master bedroom with walking with a garden tub in the master bath. This home is perfect for a large family. It is located 10 minutes from the entrance to Disney in a residential pool community with a tennis court, basketball court and playground. Pool & Lawn Maintenance service included.

Enjoy this tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home in Lake Davenport Estates. It features an open floor plan with a separate formal dining room and living room. Home has a large eat in kitchen with an island. All appliances with washer and dryer included. Large master bedroom with a garden tub in the master bath. This home is perfect for a large family. It is located 10 minutes from the entrance to Disney in a residential community with a tennis court and playground. Pool & Lawn Maintenance service optional (+$100)