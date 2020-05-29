735 RIGGS CIR

Amenities
Enjoy this tastefully renovated 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom pool home in Lake Davenport Estates. It features an open floor plan with a separate formal dining room and living room. Home has a large eat-in kitchen with an island. All appliances with washer and dryer included. Large master bedroom with walking with a garden tub in the master bath. This home is perfect for a large family. It is located 10 minutes from the entrance to Disney in a residential pool community with a tennis court, basketball court and playground. Pool & Lawn Maintenance service included.
Enjoy this tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home in Lake Davenport Estates. It features an open floor plan with a separate formal dining room and living room. Home has a large eat in kitchen with an island. All appliances with washer and dryer included. Large master bedroom with a garden tub in the master bath. This home is perfect for a large family. It is located 10 minutes from the entrance to Disney in a residential community with a tennis court and playground. Pool & Lawn Maintenance service optional (+$100)