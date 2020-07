Amenities

This home is in like new condition in a gated lakefront community. Just bring your luggage and move in. 3 bedrooms 2 bath home comes completely furnished. The split bedroom design gives complete privacy for your guests on one side and your large master suite on the other side. Come see this very clean beautiful home today. Community features include a pool, fishing pier, picnic area, and fitness center.