Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Near Disney. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home looking for tenants. Tile floor, bathrooms carpet. Enclosed pool, backing up to private wall of multi-million dollar community of Championsgate - access to I-4 and I-27 and 192 all going to Disney; very quiet neighborhood. Pool clean covered by owner, lawn care by tenant. PETS ALLOWED..