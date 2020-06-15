334 REGENCY STREET

Amenities

Beautiful home located in Green at West Haven Subdivision in Davenport. Community features gated access, community pool and tennis courts. Spacious 1789 sf property is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with lots of upgrades. Built in bookshelves in living room, custom shelving in master closet, and roman tub and shower in master bath, H/E front loading washer and dryer in inside laundry room, solar vent attic fans, Plantation shutters on most windows, newer appliances, breakfast bar, family room. Rear tiled screened patio for outdoor entertaining. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Small pet permitted with owner approval. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. Washer and dryer are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. - Virtual Tour: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5033256