Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:42 PM

334 REGENCY STREET

334 Regency Street · (407) 908-9060
Location

334 Regency Street, Four Corners, FL 33896

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1789 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home located in Green at West Haven Subdivision in Davenport. Community features gated access, community pool and tennis courts. Spacious 1789 sf property is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with lots of upgrades. Built in bookshelves in living room, custom shelving in master closet, and roman tub and shower in master bath, H/E front loading washer and dryer in inside laundry room, solar vent attic fans, Plantation shutters on most windows, newer appliances, breakfast bar, family room. Rear tiled screened patio for outdoor entertaining. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Small pet permitted with owner approval. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. Washer and dryer are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. - Virtual Tour: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5033256

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 REGENCY STREET have any available units?
334 REGENCY STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 334 REGENCY STREET have?
Some of 334 REGENCY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 REGENCY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
334 REGENCY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 REGENCY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 REGENCY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 334 REGENCY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 334 REGENCY STREET does offer parking.
Does 334 REGENCY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 REGENCY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 REGENCY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 334 REGENCY STREET has a pool.
Does 334 REGENCY STREET have accessible units?
No, 334 REGENCY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 334 REGENCY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 REGENCY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 REGENCY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 REGENCY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
