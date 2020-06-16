3203 OYSTER LANE

Amenities

Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with 1,328 SqFt townhome in Kissimmee Florida . THE WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT & SHOPPING AT YOUR FEET!! 7 minutes away from disney complex. Prime location to strip malls,restaurants,grocery stores and major highways. the master bedroom located on the first floor with its own privet bathroom. the second floor include 2 bedroom, full bathroom and the washer and dryer. This home is fully equipped with kitchen dinnerware ,utensils and cookware.also it include iron and iron board.The community offer a state of the art club house with pool, gym and playroom.