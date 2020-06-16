All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

3203 OYSTER LANE

3203 Oyster Ln · (407) 405-6946
Location

3203 Oyster Ln, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,980

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with 1,328 SqFt townhome in Kissimmee Florida . THE WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT & SHOPPING AT YOUR FEET!! 7 minutes away from disney complex. Prime location to strip malls,restaurants,grocery stores and major highways. the master bedroom located on the first floor with its own privet bathroom. the second floor include 2 bedroom, full bathroom and the washer and dryer. This home is fully equipped with kitchen dinnerware ,utensils and cookware.also it include iron and iron board.The community offer a state of the art club house with pool, gym and playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 OYSTER LANE have any available units?
3203 OYSTER LANE has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3203 OYSTER LANE have?
Some of 3203 OYSTER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 OYSTER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3203 OYSTER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 OYSTER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3203 OYSTER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3203 OYSTER LANE offer parking?
No, 3203 OYSTER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3203 OYSTER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3203 OYSTER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 OYSTER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3203 OYSTER LANE has a pool.
Does 3203 OYSTER LANE have accessible units?
No, 3203 OYSTER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 OYSTER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 OYSTER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 OYSTER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 OYSTER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
