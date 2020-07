Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Beautifully Fully Furnished and Professionally Decorated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Townhouse with Pool and Lanai in Screened Enclosure. Located in the beautiful Gated Resort Community of Festival at Champions Gate. This Community is close to the Theme parks, Restaurants and Shopping. The Resort features General Store, Ice Cream Parlor, Florida Style Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Putt Putt Golf, Swimming Pool, and much more. Tenant to be responsible for Electricity, Water and Pool Maintenance.