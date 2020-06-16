All apartments in Four Corners
3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108,

3060 Pirates Retreat Court · (256) 283-8747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3060 Pirates Retreat Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
New Rental! - Available April 15th. Dont miss this beautiful fully furnished first floor condo. Located near Orlando theme parks, attractions, shops, dining, and more. 2 bed, 2 bath located in the gated resort community of Caribe Cove. Includes: Free Wifi, washer, dryer, fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and more. Brand new kitchen appliances, living room furniture, televisions, and mattresses. The kitchen is open to the living and dining area with a screened in patio off the living room.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5219280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, have any available units?
3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, have?
Some of 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, currently offering any rent specials?
3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, pet-friendly?
No, 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, offer parking?
No, 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, does not offer parking.
Does 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, have a pool?
Yes, 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, has a pool.
Does 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, have accessible units?
No, 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, have units with dishwashers?
No, 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, have units with air conditioning?
No, 3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108, does not have units with air conditioning.
