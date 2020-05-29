3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool internet access

Spacious end unit townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths now for lease! Two master suites, one on each floor. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. BRAND NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances installed and new carpet installed on stairs. Enjoy your own private screened enclosed pool to enjoy sunny Florida days. Pool cleaning and maintenance is INCLUDED! Encantada Resort is a gated community with wonderful amenities: clubhouse with free Wifi, public pool, fitness center, fishing pier, and playground. Only 6 miles to the Disney Parks. Shopping and dining are also close by.