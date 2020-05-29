All apartments in Four Corners
3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE

3023 Yellow Lantana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3023 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
internet access
Spacious end unit townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths now for lease! Two master suites, one on each floor. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. BRAND NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances installed and new carpet installed on stairs. Enjoy your own private screened enclosed pool to enjoy sunny Florida days. Pool cleaning and maintenance is INCLUDED! Encantada Resort is a gated community with wonderful amenities: clubhouse with free Wifi, public pool, fitness center, fishing pier, and playground. Only 6 miles to the Disney Parks. Shopping and dining are also close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have any available units?
3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have?
Some of 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE offer parking?
No, 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE has a pool.
Does 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have accessible units?
No, 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023 YELLOW LANTANA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
