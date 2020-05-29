3015 Red Ginger Road - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub

Fully furnished 2/2 townhome!!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant. Property is located just minute to shopping, restaurants, Old Town, Disney Springs, and all major Theme Parks. Don't miss on on this deal! **$50.00 mandatory spa cleaning fee**



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS