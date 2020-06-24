All apartments in Four Corners
Location

2960 Bella Vista Drive, Four Corners, FL 33897
Tierra Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
Amazing Townhouse Resort Community! Mediterranean Style Exterior town home with a private enclosed courtyard that is has a gate. Enjoy your privacy as this unit is an end unit. Tastefully upgraded throughout. Beautiful granite counters. Lovely trey ceiling in the Master with light accents. Jacuzzi tub with separate shower. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and upgraded tall cabinets. Master bedroom is located on the first floor. Lovely tile in main and wet areas. Upgraded fixtures. This home is centrally located and minutes away from all major attractions and highways. The fantastic amenities include a Community Pool and Spa, Playground and a Clubhouse which features a fitness center, lounge, kitchen and bar. Don't miss this opportunity! New photos will be taken upon tenant move out. Tenant vacates first week in August. Do not disturb tenant without an appointment to view.(Washer and dryer are convenience use to the tenant)Thank you for your inquiry.
To schedule a tour please copy and paste the link below to your web browser https://showmojo.com/18207fc005/listings/mapsearch or you can call our appointment center at 863-250-2411. 24 hours notice required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2960 Bella Vista Dr have any available units?
2960 Bella Vista Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2960 Bella Vista Dr have?
Some of 2960 Bella Vista Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Bella Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Bella Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Bella Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2960 Bella Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2960 Bella Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 2960 Bella Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2960 Bella Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 Bella Vista Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Bella Vista Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2960 Bella Vista Dr has a pool.
Does 2960 Bella Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 2960 Bella Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Bella Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 Bella Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2960 Bella Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2960 Bella Vista Dr has units with air conditioning.

