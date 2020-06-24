2960 Bella Vista Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool hot tub

Amazing Townhouse Resort Community! Mediterranean Style Exterior town home with a private enclosed courtyard that is has a gate. Enjoy your privacy as this unit is an end unit. Tastefully upgraded throughout. Beautiful granite counters. Lovely trey ceiling in the Master with light accents. Jacuzzi tub with separate shower. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and upgraded tall cabinets. Master bedroom is located on the first floor. Lovely tile in main and wet areas. Upgraded fixtures. This home is centrally located and minutes away from all major attractions and highways. The fantastic amenities include a Community Pool and Spa, Playground and a Clubhouse which features a fitness center, lounge, kitchen and bar. Don't miss this opportunity! New photos will be taken upon tenant move out. Tenant vacates first week in August. Do not disturb tenant without an appointment to view.(Washer and dryer are convenience use to the tenant)Thank you for your inquiry.

To schedule a tour please copy and paste the link below to your web browser https://showmojo.com/18207fc005/listings/mapsearch or you can call our appointment center at 863-250-2411. 24 hours notice required.