2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD

This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house is located in the beautiful gated community of Windsor Hills. It's only 2.5 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort and very convenient to world class dining and shopping. The home is fully furnished so you can move right in. Features include: volume ceilings, neutral paint tones, thermostat and front door lock can be controlled remotely, and tile floors. The kitchen is highlighted by 42” cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and has seating for 4 people. Eat breakfast looking out on the beautiful pool area featuring a covered lanai with room to lounge under the screen enclosure. The house has a formal living area and a family room off the kitchen so plenty of space for everyone. There is 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. The second floor features five bedrooms/three bathrooms, 2 of which have on-suites. The master bathroom is spacious and well appointed. The laundry room is spacious and washer and dryer are included. The garage has been turned into a game room with AC so you can spend free time in the comfort of your home having fun. The resort community also offers plenty of fun family activities, including a huge zero-entry pool, 2 water slides, children's splash pad, multiple playgrounds, a 40-seat theater, fitness center, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, Game room with video games, pool tables, ping pong, and a mini golf course. With all this fun, you won't ever want to leave the community. Valet trash service, lawn and pool service included in the rent.