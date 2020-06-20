All apartments in Four Corners
2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD
2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD

2603 Archfeld Boulevard · (321) 440-8272
Location

2603 Archfeld Boulevard, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2812 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
media room
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house is located in the beautiful gated community of Windsor Hills. It's only 2.5 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort and very convenient to world class dining and shopping. The home is fully furnished so you can move right in. Features include: volume ceilings, neutral paint tones, thermostat and front door lock can be controlled remotely, and tile floors. The kitchen is highlighted by 42” cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and has seating for 4 people. Eat breakfast looking out on the beautiful pool area featuring a covered lanai with room to lounge under the screen enclosure. The house has a formal living area and a family room off the kitchen so plenty of space for everyone. There is 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. The second floor features five bedrooms/three bathrooms, 2 of which have on-suites. The master bathroom is spacious and well appointed. The laundry room is spacious and washer and dryer are included. The garage has been turned into a game room with AC so you can spend free time in the comfort of your home having fun. The resort community also offers plenty of fun family activities, including a huge zero-entry pool, 2 water slides, children's splash pad, multiple playgrounds, a 40-seat theater, fitness center, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, Game room with video games, pool tables, ping pong, and a mini golf course. With all this fun, you won't ever want to leave the community. Valet trash service, lawn and pool service included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD have any available units?
2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
