2503 Limewood Ave

12 month minimum lease



furnished



manufactured



laundry on site



off-street parking



First month and security Deposit due at time of lease.



No pets and No smoking.



Beautiful gated park with security



Cable and water are included!



Tenant pays electric.



Elite Resorts at Citrus Valley is located right off of Hwy 27 North (four corners)



http://www.citrusvalleyrv.com



Beautiful Park Model includes..

Basic cable in living and bedroom

Beautiful screen room

Fully furnished interior

Wood flooring

Queen sized bed

Sofa with sofa bed

TV

Furnished kitchen

Basic pots &pans

Coffee pot

Dishes

Full-sized stove & refrigerator

Microwave

Toaster



On-Site Amenities:

Newly renovated resort lodge

6,700 sq. ft.

Big-screen TV & sitting area

Card tables, games & puzzles

Karaoke

Ping-Pong tables

Pool tables

Expansive pool deck area

Seasonally-heated 3,600 sq. ft. pool community fire pit

Horseshoe pits

Playground

Large recreation hall

Putting green

Shuffleboard

No Pets Allowed



