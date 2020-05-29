2503 Limewood Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Park Model - Property Id: 167337
12 month minimum lease
furnished
manufactured
laundry on site
off-street parking
First month and security Deposit due at time of lease.
No pets and No smoking.
Beautiful gated park with security
Cable and water are included!
Tenant pays electric.
Elite Resorts at Citrus Valley is located right off of Hwy 27 North (four corners)
http://www.citrusvalleyrv.com
Beautiful Park Model includes..
Basic cable in living and bedroom
Beautiful screen room
Fully furnished interior
Wood flooring
Queen sized bed
Sofa with sofa bed
TV
Furnished kitchen
Basic pots &pans
Coffee pot
Dishes
Full-sized stove & refrigerator
Microwave
Toaster
On-Site Amenities:
Newly renovated resort lodge
6,700 sq. ft.
Big-screen TV & sitting area
Card tables, games & puzzles
Karaoke
Ping-Pong tables
Pool tables
Expansive pool deck area
Seasonally-heated 3,600 sq. ft. pool community fire pit
Horseshoe pits
Playground
Large recreation hall
Putting green
Shuffleboard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167337
Property Id 167337
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5813563)