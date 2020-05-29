All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2503 Limewood Ave

2503 Limewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Limewood Avenue, Four Corners, FL 34714

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
Beautiful Park Model - Property Id: 167337

12 month minimum lease

furnished

manufactured

laundry on site

off-street parking

First month and security Deposit due at time of lease.

No pets and No smoking.

Beautiful gated park with security

Cable and water are included!

Tenant pays electric.

Elite Resorts at Citrus Valley is located right off of Hwy 27 North (four corners)

http://www.citrusvalleyrv.com

Beautiful Park Model includes..
Basic cable in living and bedroom
Beautiful screen room
Fully furnished interior
Wood flooring
Queen sized bed
Sofa with sofa bed
TV
Furnished kitchen
Basic pots &pans
Coffee pot
Dishes
Full-sized stove & refrigerator
Microwave
Toaster

On-Site Amenities:
Newly renovated resort lodge
6,700 sq. ft.
Big-screen TV & sitting area
Card tables, games & puzzles
Karaoke
Ping-Pong tables
Pool tables
Expansive pool deck area
Seasonally-heated 3,600 sq. ft. pool community fire pit
Horseshoe pits
Playground
Large recreation hall
Putting green
Shuffleboard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167337
Property Id 167337

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Limewood Ave have any available units?
2503 Limewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2503 Limewood Ave have?
Some of 2503 Limewood Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Limewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Limewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Limewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Limewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2503 Limewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Limewood Ave offers parking.
Does 2503 Limewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Limewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Limewood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2503 Limewood Ave has a pool.
Does 2503 Limewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2503 Limewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Limewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 Limewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 Limewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2503 Limewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

