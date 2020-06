Amenities

ELITE RESORTS AT CITRUS VALLEY IS LOCATED OF HWY 27 N, NEAR THE FOUR CORNERS AREA. PROPERTY COMES FULLY FURNISHED WITH BASIC CABLE AND WATER INCLUDED. TENANT ONLY HAS TO PAY ELECTRIC. AMENITIES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING: HEATED POOL, POOL TABLES, PING PONG TABLES, SHUFFLEBOARD COURTS, RESORT LODGE, HORSESHOE PITS, JUNGLE GYM & PLAYGROUND AREA, ETC. 1ST MONTH & SECURITY DEPOSIT IS DUE AT TIME OF LEASE. NO PETS & NO SMOKING