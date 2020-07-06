2194 Tripoli CT

Amenities

Windsor at Westside Resort 9-bedroom 6.5-bathroom - Long Term Rental - Fully Furnished, 9 Bedroom home with pool available for long term lease (12 months). Ideal location within the community, corner lot on a cul-de-sac offers residents privacy and convenience. Perfect for roommates with state of the art management software that allows for all tenants to pay rent separately from the convenience of their own website portal. Resort offers endless amenities for residents to enjoy. Contact the Property Manager Peter Quinones for immediate showings. 321-437-7363



(RLNE5762359)