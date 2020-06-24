All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE

16624 Palm Spring Drive
Location

16624 Palm Spring Drive, Four Corners, FL 34714

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a covered patio area and glistening in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment and entertainment needs! The interior is spacious and open, with a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a center island. Additionally, the master bath is complete with a dual-vanity sink and an over-sized tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE have any available units?
16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE have?
Some of 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

