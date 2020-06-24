16624 PALM SPRING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a covered patio area and glistening in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment and entertainment needs! The interior is spacious and open, with a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a center island. Additionally, the master bath is complete with a dual-vanity sink and an over-sized tub