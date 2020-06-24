Don't miss this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for lease in the Sawgrass Bay community! This property is newly built with amazing upgrades. This is a split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side and the remaining bedrooms on the other. There is a spacious backyard great for entertaining. Rent includes lawn maintenance and pest control. Tenants responsible for everything else. This property will not last long! NO PETS ALLOWED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET have any available units?
16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET have?
Some of 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.