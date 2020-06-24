All apartments in Four Corners
16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET
16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET

16248 St Augustine Street · No Longer Available
Location

16248 St Augustine Street, Four Corners, FL 34714

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for lease in the Sawgrass Bay community! This property is newly built with amazing upgrades. This is a split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side and the remaining bedrooms on the other. There is a spacious backyard great for entertaining. Rent includes lawn maintenance and pest control. Tenants responsible for everything else. This property will not last long! NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET have any available units?
16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET have?
Some of 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET offers parking.
Does 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET have a pool?
No, 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
