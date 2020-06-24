16248 SAINT AUGUSTINE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for lease in the Sawgrass Bay community! This property is newly built with amazing upgrades. This is a split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side and the remaining bedrooms on the other. There is a spacious backyard great for entertaining. Rent includes lawn maintenance and pest control. Tenants responsible for everything else. This property will not last long! NO PETS ALLOWED