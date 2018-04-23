1510 Retreat Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool guest parking new construction

Beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished end-unit townhome in The Retreat at Serenity, with a private heated pool and screened lanai facing nature preserve. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. King suite with balcony, two twin beds suite upstairs both with walk in closets and Queen suite downstairs. Modern open kitchen and spacious living room. Great location close to everything and a few minutes from Disney World. The clubhouse features a fitness center, game room, heated RESORT-STYLE swimming pool, and playground. No pets per owner. One assigned parking with plenty of guest parking. Limited showings to pre-qualified tenants due to pandemic. See video tour.