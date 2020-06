Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 4/2.5 located in a great small community. Nice open floor plan on first floor with all the bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms share a bath. Freshly painted,carpeted and new wood like tile floors downstairs. Kitchen opens up to dining and living area. Brick patio in back to create your own outdoor oasis. Sorry, NO Pets

Santa Cruz Subdivision