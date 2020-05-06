All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE

1405 Clubman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1405 Clubman Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This beautiful, turn key, barely lived in 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the amazing community of Champions Gate will exceed your expectations! Boasting a beautifully paved drive way and front patio, extra wide foyer with high ceilings, a beautifully upgraded kitchen with pendent lights, center island, glass tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances; large open floor-plan, generously sized guest and master bedroom, an impressive master bathroom, 2 car garage, large paved back patio, laundry with washer/dryer included and so much more.The CHAMPIONS GATE RESORT ORLANDO OASIS CLUB CLUBHOUSE AND WATER-PARK amenities include: Lazy River, Water-slides, Swim-Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry, Spa, Splash Pad, Fitness Area, golf, basketball, tennis, on site concierge, Theater, Games Room, Tiki Bar and Cabanas and more. This impressive home offers easy access to major roadways, shopping, restaurants, family activities, everything Disney, theme parks, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE have any available units?
1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College