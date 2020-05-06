1405 CLUBMAN DRIVE

Amenities

This beautiful, turn key, barely lived in 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the amazing community of Champions Gate will exceed your expectations! Boasting a beautifully paved drive way and front patio, extra wide foyer with high ceilings, a beautifully upgraded kitchen with pendent lights, center island, glass tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances; large open floor-plan, generously sized guest and master bedroom, an impressive master bathroom, 2 car garage, large paved back patio, laundry with washer/dryer included and so much more.The CHAMPIONS GATE RESORT ORLANDO OASIS CLUB CLUBHOUSE AND WATER-PARK amenities include: Lazy River, Water-slides, Swim-Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry, Spa, Splash Pad, Fitness Area, golf, basketball, tennis, on site concierge, Theater, Games Room, Tiki Bar and Cabanas and more. This impressive home offers easy access to major roadways, shopping, restaurants, family activities, everything Disney, theme parks, and more.