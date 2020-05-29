1020 SOLANA CIRCLE

Amenities
Welcome Home!! This Awesome 4 bedroom 3 baths Unfurnished pool home is in Solana Resort near to excellent schools, proximity to Champions Gate. Solana Resort is perfect to begin living the Florida lifestyle with a awesome community amenities, large community pool, with a Tiki bar. playground, 18 Mini Golf, Fitness center and more. Includes 24/7 security a 4,000 sq-ft clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, games room, cabanas, and beach volleyball. Call for showing, will not last very long on the market. Rental includes pool maintenance, basic cable & internet, lawn service. Just minutes from Orlando Amusement parks, near shopping centers and major highways I-4 and the 417, 15 minutes to Disney, 30 Minutes to the airport. . In between Tampa and Orlando. Neighborhood is right off of US highway 27 and minutes from Interstate 4. (There are no mailboxes in this neighborhood so the tenant will need a box if they wish receive mail).