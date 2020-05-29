All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

1020 SOLANA CIRCLE

1020 Solana Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Solana Circle, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
internet access
volleyball court
Welcome Home!! This Awesome 4 bedroom 3 baths Unfurnished pool home is in Solana Resort near to excellent schools, proximity to Champions Gate. Solana Resort is perfect to begin living the Florida lifestyle with a awesome community amenities, large community pool, with a Tiki bar. playground, 18 Mini Golf, Fitness center and more. Includes 24/7 security a 4,000 sq-ft clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, games room, cabanas, and beach volleyball. Call for showing, will not last very long on the market. Rental includes pool maintenance, basic cable & internet, lawn service. Just minutes from Orlando Amusement parks, near shopping centers and major highways I-4 and the 417, 15 minutes to Disney, 30 Minutes to the airport. . In between Tampa and Orlando. Neighborhood is right off of US highway 27 and minutes from Interstate 4. (There are no mailboxes in this neighborhood so the tenant will need a box if they wish receive mail).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE have any available units?
1020 SOLANA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1020 SOLANA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 SOLANA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
