Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Come and enjoy this house in Las Ramblas 4 rooms with private bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, large patio, garage for 2 cars, ceramic on the first floor, laundry room on the second floor. Excellent located in the heart of Miami.