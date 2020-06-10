All apartments in Fountainebleau
Find more places like 9731 SW 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountainebleau, FL
/
9731 SW 4th St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:42 PM

9731 SW 4th St

9731 Southwest 4th Street · (786) 447-5877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountainebleau
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

9731 Southwest 4th Street, Fountainebleau, FL 33174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOCATION! Beautiful 3/2 Single Family home, near FIU and major highways. Lots of closet space, remodeled bathrooms, huge living room/formal living room and kitchen. Spacious and well kept back yard that the owner will continue to take care of.
Efficiency that is currently occupied by owners sister (covered garage with own entrance) not included.
*Owner will contribute $130 towards utilities each month.*
Pets OK. Maximum 20 pounds
First and second month, security deposit, credit, police report and proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9731 SW 4th St have any available units?
9731 SW 4th St has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9731 SW 4th St have?
Some of 9731 SW 4th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9731 SW 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
9731 SW 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9731 SW 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9731 SW 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 9731 SW 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 9731 SW 4th St does offer parking.
Does 9731 SW 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9731 SW 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9731 SW 4th St have a pool?
No, 9731 SW 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 9731 SW 4th St have accessible units?
No, 9731 SW 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9731 SW 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9731 SW 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9731 SW 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9731 SW 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9731 SW 4th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd
Fountainebleau, FL 33172

Similar Pages

Fountainebleau 1 BedroomsFountainebleau 2 Bedrooms
Fountainebleau Apartments with BalconyFountainebleau Apartments with Parking
Fountainebleau Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Park West

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity