9731 SW 4th St

Amenities
LOCATION! Beautiful 3/2 Single Family home, near FIU and major highways. Lots of closet space, remodeled bathrooms, huge living room/formal living room and kitchen. Spacious and well kept back yard that the owner will continue to take care of.
Efficiency that is currently occupied by owners sister (covered garage with own entrance) not included.
*Owner will contribute $130 towards utilities each month.*
Pets OK. Maximum 20 pounds
First and second month, security deposit, credit, police report and proof of income.