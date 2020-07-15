All apartments in Fountainebleau
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

9731 Fontainebleau Blvd

9731 Fontainebleau Boulevard · (786) 329-8939
Location

9731 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL 33172
Fontainebleau Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F110 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
BEAUTIFULLY maintained 2 Bedrooms condo. A piece of heaven called SOLEIL at Fontainebleau. One of best location in the heart of MIAMI. Full Service Gated community with 24-hour security patrol, pool, fitness center, tennis court and community room. Charming architectural design. Updated impact windows and doors. FANTASTIC Flooring throughout, Updated bathroom, New AC, New Appliances and New Washer/Dryer inside the unit. One assigned parking with many of visitors parking. Very nice Terrace looking out to garden. Excellent schools. Minutes away from Starbucks, LA Fitness, Restaurants, Walgreen and SHOPPING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd have any available units?
9731 Fontainebleau Blvd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd have?
Some of 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9731 Fontainebleau Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountainebleau.
Does 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd offers parking.
Does 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd has a pool.
Does 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9731 Fontainebleau Blvd has units with air conditioning.
