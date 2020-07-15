9731 Fontainebleau Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

BEAUTIFULLY maintained 2 Bedrooms condo. A piece of heaven called SOLEIL at Fontainebleau. One of best location in the heart of MIAMI. Full Service Gated community with 24-hour security patrol, pool, fitness center, tennis court and community room. Charming architectural design. Updated impact windows and doors. FANTASTIC Flooring throughout, Updated bathroom, New AC, New Appliances and New Washer/Dryer inside the unit. One assigned parking with many of visitors parking. Very nice Terrace looking out to garden. Excellent schools. Minutes away from Starbucks, LA Fitness, Restaurants, Walgreen and SHOPPING.