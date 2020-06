Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2/1/2 bathrooms, 2 story condo townhouse style. Ceramic floors in the first floor and laminated floors on the second floor and Washer and dryer inside the unit, small patio and 2 assigned parking spaces in front of the unit, Accordion shutters, granite counter top in the kitchen. Excellent location ! Near restaurants and shopping's.