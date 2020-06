9179 Fontainebleau Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

NICELY UPGRADED AND CENTRALLY LOCATED, 2-STORY TOWNHOUSE FEATURING A STUNNING CATHEDRAL CEILING, NEW FLOORING UPSTAIRS, A REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR THAT CAN BE USED AS ONE LARGE BEDROOM OR TWO SEPARATE DECENT-SIZED ROOMS, WALK-IN CLOSETS IN BEDROOMS, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE PROPERTY, A WIDE LAKE FRONT VIEW FROM SPACIOUS AND PRIVATE PATIO, AND ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, AND TENNIS COURT. DISERABLE PROPERTY IN A VERY HIGH DEMAND AREA.