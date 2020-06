Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool carpet

Beautiful and private 2 bd/2.5 baths townhouse in the Gables II! Beautifully remodeled with

stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, tile downstairs & new wood floors upstairs (NO carpet!), half bath in the 1st floor for guests, 2 master suites upstairs with newly upgraded baths! Located in the back for added privacy, so you can relax on your private patio while enjoying peaceful lake views. Available for immediate occupancy - HOA approval required.