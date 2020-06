Amenities

Location!! Location!! Location!! Lovely two story townhome condo at Mira Villas. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. All tile downstairs and laminated wood floor upstairs. Bathrooms are newly remodeled , full size washer and dryer, Spacious back patio. Gated community with security. It's located five minutes from the main highway of restaurants, Mall of Americas and more!! One assigned parking space and plenty of guess parking. This will not last!!