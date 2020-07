Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool tennis court guest parking range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI, near to FIU, Dolphin Mall, Doral, and major Highways. AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY ON JUNE 30, 2020 This is a corner apartment in well condition on the first floor, the apartment has tile floor, living area combination next to the patio and kitchens is in good conditions. Laundry area is in front of the apartment. The Community has nice green areas, open pool and tennis court, one parking space with a lots of guest parking’s.