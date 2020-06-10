10300 NW 9th St Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill tennis court

Stunning 3/2 unit in Indian Lake Village. This unit has been completely updated with beautiful laminate wood flooring, new modern kitchen cabinets with SS appliances, both bathrooms have new vanities with updated modern shower and bathtub, with new toilets and fixtures in each one. Master features a private bath and walk in closet. Owners are in the process of installing a new high efficiency a.c. The unit has been repainted for new tenants. Exterior includes new high impact windows and new roof both installed in the last month. Unit also has a small patio for gathering and grilling. As tenants you have access to basketball courts,tennis courts and a beautiful pool with a view of the lake.Super centrally located .