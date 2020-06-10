All apartments in Fountainebleau
Find more places like 10300 NW 9th St Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountainebleau, FL
/
10300 NW 9th St Cir
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:13 AM

10300 NW 9th St Cir

10300 Northwest 9th Street Circle · (786) 853-4139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountainebleau
See all
Fontainebleau Park West
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10300 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL 33172
Fontainebleau Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Stunning 3/2 unit in Indian Lake Village. This unit has been completely updated with beautiful laminate wood flooring, new modern kitchen cabinets with SS appliances, both bathrooms have new vanities with updated modern shower and bathtub, with new toilets and fixtures in each one. Master features a private bath and walk in closet. Owners are in the process of installing a new high efficiency a.c. The unit has been repainted for new tenants. Exterior includes new high impact windows and new roof both installed in the last month. Unit also has a small patio for gathering and grilling. As tenants you have access to basketball courts,tennis courts and a beautiful pool with a view of the lake.Super centrally located .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 NW 9th St Cir have any available units?
10300 NW 9th St Cir has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10300 NW 9th St Cir have?
Some of 10300 NW 9th St Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10300 NW 9th St Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10300 NW 9th St Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 NW 9th St Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10300 NW 9th St Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountainebleau.
Does 10300 NW 9th St Cir offer parking?
No, 10300 NW 9th St Cir does not offer parking.
Does 10300 NW 9th St Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10300 NW 9th St Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 NW 9th St Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10300 NW 9th St Cir has a pool.
Does 10300 NW 9th St Cir have accessible units?
No, 10300 NW 9th St Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 NW 9th St Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10300 NW 9th St Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10300 NW 9th St Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 10300 NW 9th St Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10300 NW 9th St Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd
Fountainebleau, FL 33172

Similar Pages

Fountainebleau 1 BedroomsFountainebleau 2 Bedrooms
Fountainebleau Apartments with BalconyFountainebleau Apartments with Parking
Fountainebleau Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Park West

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity