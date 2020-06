Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse elevator pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

You're looking at a highly sought after first floor condo in Harbour Isle with a breathtaking west river view. This immaculate unit offers two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, and Florida room with plenty of natural light to brighten your day. Enjoy plenty of amenities including a pool and spa, grill area, tennis courts, bocci ball, club house, and work out room. Come enjoy the island lifestyle just a short bike ride to the beach. this unit will not last, schedule your showing today.