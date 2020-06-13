Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL with garage

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1144 Fernandina Street
1144 Fernandina Street, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1140 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED ISLAND 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in quiet neighborhood. Large kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets and island. 1 block from the beach. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1470 Seaway Drive E
1470 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4891 sqft
Inlet Palms is a boater's paradise with spectacular views from every floor and private dock. These luxury designed Smart homes are the wonder of Hutchinson Island. 3 Beds, 4.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 Mariner Bay Blvd
1907 Mariner Bay Boulevard, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Furnit annual or Seasonal Rent. Luxury Townhome located on HUTCHINSON ISLAND with 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, media room, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast area, family room, porch and 2 balconies.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1865 Sandhill Crane Drive
1865 Sandhill Crane Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1437 sqft
Look no further! This second story condo in the desired Lakes at the Savannahs community. Very clean, well maintained, a side room for storage, screened balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Pierce

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fort Pierce South
1 Unit Available
3040 Rogers Road
3040 Rogers Road, Fort Pierce South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1039 sqft
Looking for a nice, quiet, single family home? This is it! Very cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, located on a very quiet piece of property, true country living! Come relax on your pourch overlooking your own fenced in yard or hang out on your
Results within 5 miles of Fort Pierce
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5952 Hann Drive
5952 Northwest Hann Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2448 sqft
Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
395 NW Sheffield Lane
395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2930 sqft
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
190 NW Willow Grove Ave
190 Willow Grove Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Large home in closed gated Community with Great Amenities> Lease price includes Gas, Association Fees, Security, Amenities, Garbage Collection, Lawn Care 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Formal Dining/Living, Open Kitchen with Den/Family Room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
7009 Torrey Pines Circle
7009 Torrey Pines Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1914 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2.5/2 TOWNHOME IN PGA VILLAGE, TORREY PINES. TWO STORY LAYOUT FEATURES UPPER FLOOR LIVING AREAS, KITCHEN, 1/2 BATH AND MASTER SUITE WITH SCREENED BALCONY.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
357 SW Coconut Key Way
357 Southwest Coconut Key Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
Beautiful, super-clean 3/2/2 in desirable Lake Forest Pointe. Stainless appliances, Corian countertops and backsplash.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2850 NW Treviso Circle
2850 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8908 Champions Way
8908 Champions Way, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2224 sqft
Lakefront beauty in PGA Village! This 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with screened in patio and double garage is in pristine condition! Offered for an annual lease, you will enjoy the spacious room sizes and fabulous lakeside location that this home

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2670 Conifer Drive
2670 Conifer Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2457 sqft
Elegant 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 3 Car Garage in Meadowood Golf Community- 7 month rental - 7-12 month lease! Available for the entire season! Turn Key elegant 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with attached 3 car garage with golf cart Built in 2015.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8938 First Tee Road
8938 First Tee Road, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2794 sqft
Beautiful ''Furnished & Decorated'' home on fabulous corner lot property with tranquil lake view. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, LG Den/office space & 2 Car Garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
368 SE Husted Terrace
368 SE Husted Ter, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Be the first to occupy this Newly constructed 4 bedroom home with Granite Countertops and open Kitchen/Living floorplan that leads out to a large covered patio w outside fans. Master has private entrace to patio and sunk in tub with w open shower.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8110 Carnoustie Place
8110 Carnoustie Place, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1577 sqft
Available May 1st, 2020. Great location and lovely water view in this furnished 3 BR, 2 bath one-story villa with a one car garage. Comfortable porch to enjoy the view. Totally turn-key for a care-free rental.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8116 Carnoustie Place
8116 Carnoustie Place, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1577 sqft
NICELY FURNISHED 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 1-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE IN THE CASTLE PINES COMMUNITY OF THE PGA VILLAGE. GROUND LEVEL LAYOUT WITH A FABULOUS LAKEVIEW. NEWLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPETS. NEW STOVE AND MICROWAVE.

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
9323 World Cup Way
9323 World Cup Way, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1653 sqft
Nicely updated Devon floor plan for rent in Castle Pines. This 3BR/2.5BA/1CG home is being offered fully furnished/turnkey.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
9337 World Cup Way
9337 World Cup Way, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1653 sqft
Spacious and nicely furnished turnkey townhome in PGA Village. Spacious 2 story offer a mainfloor master suite, combined living/dining area,fully furnished kitchen with eat in breakfast area and guest bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
9207 Wentworth Lane
9207 Wentworth Lane, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Fully furnished townhouse available for rent April 1st through October 31st, 2020 in Castle Pines! This 3BR/2.5BA/2CG home features lake views with multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy the surroundings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
901 Waters Edge Drive
901 Waters Edge Dr, St. Lucie County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
SEASONAL RENTAL - 1 MONTH $5800, 2 MONTH $5600 & 3 MONTHS $5400 ALMOST NEW, SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY! FOUR BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS, GREAT SEASONAL GET AWAY, ACROSS FROM BEACH, WITH LARGE IN GROUND HOT TUB! RESERVE NOW ...

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
332 NE Cullman - 1
332 Northeast Cullman Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage large yard Nice curb appeal property is Clean and ready for move in Pets allowed with restrictions No HOA Washer/dryer included Tenant pays al utilties All utilities and yard maintenance paid by tenant Tenant
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fort Pierce, FL

Fort Pierce apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

