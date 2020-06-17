1228 S Lakes End Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

***MUST BE 55 YEARS OF AGE OR BETTER***Beautiful location with a view of the lake & foutain from Master Bedroom, FL RM, Open patio. Fairly new AC system + stainless appliances in Kitchen, Newer sliding windows on FL RM, + recently installed patio stone open area ideal for grilling, are some of the recent updates to this annual furnished condo rental. Full siz stack washer/dryer in laundry room + lots of storage.Guest bedroom has a sleeper couch allowing this area to be a den as well. King bed in master. Additional refrigerator in FL RM to stay.Owner will pay electric & will add to next month's rent for tenant to pay, averages $75 -$80 a month. Cable TV, Internet, water/sewer, 24 hr manned gate, lawn care, included in condo fee. Great Condo w/great location & a short walk to all amenities.