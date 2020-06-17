All apartments in Fort Pierce
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

1228 S Lakes End Drive

1228 South Lakes End Drive · (772) 979-1426
Location

1228 South Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34982

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
***MUST BE 55 YEARS OF AGE OR BETTER***Beautiful location with a view of the lake & foutain from Master Bedroom, FL RM, Open patio. Fairly new AC system + stainless appliances in Kitchen, Newer sliding windows on FL RM, + recently installed patio stone open area ideal for grilling, are some of the recent updates to this annual furnished condo rental. Full siz stack washer/dryer in laundry room + lots of storage.Guest bedroom has a sleeper couch allowing this area to be a den as well. King bed in master. Additional refrigerator in FL RM to stay.Owner will pay electric & will add to next month's rent for tenant to pay, averages $75 -$80 a month. Cable TV, Internet, water/sewer, 24 hr manned gate, lawn care, included in condo fee. Great Condo w/great location & a short walk to all amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 S Lakes End Drive have any available units?
1228 S Lakes End Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1228 S Lakes End Drive have?
Some of 1228 S Lakes End Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 S Lakes End Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1228 S Lakes End Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 S Lakes End Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1228 S Lakes End Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Pierce.
Does 1228 S Lakes End Drive offer parking?
No, 1228 S Lakes End Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1228 S Lakes End Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 S Lakes End Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 S Lakes End Drive have a pool?
No, 1228 S Lakes End Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1228 S Lakes End Drive have accessible units?
No, 1228 S Lakes End Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 S Lakes End Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 S Lakes End Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 S Lakes End Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1228 S Lakes End Drive has units with air conditioning.
