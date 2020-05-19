All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 8421 Olinda WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
8421 Olinda WAY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

8421 Olinda WAY

8421 Olinda Way · (239) 898-1463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8421 Olinda Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3603 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
AVAILABLE 9/01/2020.
This unit is in immaculate like-new condition.
The SANTA ISABELLA floor plan has open Living/dining on the 1st floor with dining room open to the 2nd floor. Large Master suite, 2nd bedroom, laundry and built-in desk area on the 2nd floor. Front Entry porch gives additional outdoor living space. In a community with abundant amenities - Pool, spa, movie theater, tennis, clubhouse, fitness. This unit is in a QUAD and surrounds a tropical pool and park area that is private to the Quad residences.
The community offers many upscale amenities, shops, tennis courts and much more. Call to schedule showing. Showings to begin 7/01.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8421 Olinda WAY have any available units?
8421 Olinda WAY has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8421 Olinda WAY have?
Some of 8421 Olinda WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8421 Olinda WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8421 Olinda WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 Olinda WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8421 Olinda WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 8421 Olinda WAY offer parking?
No, 8421 Olinda WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8421 Olinda WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8421 Olinda WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 Olinda WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8421 Olinda WAY has a pool.
Does 8421 Olinda WAY have accessible units?
No, 8421 Olinda WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8421 Olinda WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8421 Olinda WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8421 Olinda WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8421 Olinda WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8421 Olinda WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33916
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33907
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with PoolsFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity