8421 Olinda WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub media room tennis court

AVAILABLE 9/01/2020.

This unit is in immaculate like-new condition.

The SANTA ISABELLA floor plan has open Living/dining on the 1st floor with dining room open to the 2nd floor. Large Master suite, 2nd bedroom, laundry and built-in desk area on the 2nd floor. Front Entry porch gives additional outdoor living space. In a community with abundant amenities - Pool, spa, movie theater, tennis, clubhouse, fitness. This unit is in a QUAD and surrounds a tropical pool and park area that is private to the Quad residences.

The community offers many upscale amenities, shops, tennis courts and much more. Call to schedule showing. Showings to begin 7/01.