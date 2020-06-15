All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

10195 Via Colomba CIR

10195 Via Colombia Cir · (239) 470-4573
Location

10195 Via Colombia Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
CENTRALLY LOCATED IN MARBELLA ON CYPRESS! EASY ACCESS TO I-75, MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. This Immaculate 2 story townhome was built in 2018 and features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, with a great room layout, Diagonal tile throughout except in bedrooms, wood raised panel cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a screened in lanai with view of the lake, and an attached 1 car garage. The amenities include a resort style community pool and spa, theater, fitness center, sauna room, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10195 Via Colomba CIR have any available units?
10195 Via Colomba CIR has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10195 Via Colomba CIR have?
Some of 10195 Via Colomba CIR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10195 Via Colomba CIR currently offering any rent specials?
10195 Via Colomba CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10195 Via Colomba CIR pet-friendly?
No, 10195 Via Colomba CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10195 Via Colomba CIR offer parking?
Yes, 10195 Via Colomba CIR does offer parking.
Does 10195 Via Colomba CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10195 Via Colomba CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10195 Via Colomba CIR have a pool?
Yes, 10195 Via Colomba CIR has a pool.
Does 10195 Via Colomba CIR have accessible units?
No, 10195 Via Colomba CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 10195 Via Colomba CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10195 Via Colomba CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10195 Via Colomba CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10195 Via Colomba CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
