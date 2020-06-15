10195 Via Colomba CIR

Amenities
CENTRALLY LOCATED IN MARBELLA ON CYPRESS! EASY ACCESS TO I-75, MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. This Immaculate 2 story townhome was built in 2018 and features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, with a great room layout, Diagonal tile throughout except in bedrooms, wood raised panel cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a screened in lanai with view of the lake, and an attached 1 car garage. The amenities include a resort style community pool and spa, theater, fitness center, sauna room, and much more.