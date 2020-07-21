95152 Elderberry Ln

Amenities

Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 1958 sf, 3BR/2.5BA villa in the Preserve at Summer Beach. Beautiful end unit with tile throughout main living area. Well appointed kitchen with stainless appliances and attached breakfast nook. 2 story formal dining area and family room with gas fireplace. Master suite located downstairs with double vanity and large step in shower. Separate garden tub. Covered patio and 2 car garage. Relax at community pool or take short walk to beach. Small dog ok with owner approval. On island.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5204180)