723 S 14th St

AMELIA ISLAND - Vintage all brick home. 1195 sq ft, 2/1 large living room, remodeled kitchen and bath, inside laundry, and bonus room. Near the historic district of Fernandina Beach and close to the beaches! Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and renters insurance. Security deposit is usually equal to one month's rent. Sorry, this is a no pet property.



We expect to make this property available for showing and/or leasing soon. Please contact a Palm III Property Management leasing consultant for more information. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Good credit and income is a must for application.



We are taking pre-applications online for this property https://palm3propertymanagement.managebuilding.com.