Fernandina Beach, FL
723 S 14th St
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:56 PM

723 S 14th St

723 South 14th Street · No Longer Available
Fernandina Beach
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

723 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
AMELIA ISLAND - Vintage all brick home. 1195 sq ft, 2/1 large living room, remodeled kitchen and bath, inside laundry, and bonus room. Near the historic district of Fernandina Beach and close to the beaches! Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and renters insurance. Security deposit is usually equal to one month's rent. Sorry, this is a no pet property.

We expect to make this property available for showing and/or leasing soon. Please contact a Palm III Property Management leasing consultant for more information. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Good credit and income is a must for application.

We are taking pre-applications online for this property https://palm3propertymanagement.managebuilding.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 S 14th St have any available units?
723 S 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 723 S 14th St have?
Some of 723 S 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 S 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
723 S 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 S 14th St pet-friendly?
No, 723 S 14th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 723 S 14th St offer parking?
No, 723 S 14th St does not offer parking.
Does 723 S 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 S 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 S 14th St have a pool?
No, 723 S 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 723 S 14th St have accessible units?
No, 723 S 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 723 S 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 S 14th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 S 14th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 723 S 14th St has units with air conditioning.
