---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b71ea4008c ---- Gorgeous four bedroom, three bath with spacious open floor plan on a quiet culdesac in Ocean Cay. First floor features large eat-in kitchen, common bathroom with separate tub and shower, spacious living room, master suite and guest bedrooms. Second floor features generously sized in-law suite with full bath. Home also has a screened lanai, two car garage and comes with a washer and dryer. Lawn care included in the rent.