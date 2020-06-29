415 Georgia Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/accc938084 ---- This beautiful three bedroom home in the quiet Ocean Cay Community is just a five minute walk to the beach and minutes from area schools, shopping and dining. Home features include brand new luxury vinyl plank floors in living room, dining area and guest bedrooms and all new windows and blinds. Home also features an eat-in kitchen with center island that opens up the the bright and spacious living and dining areas. Large master bedroom with attached bath boasting double sinks, garden tub and step-in shower. Generously sized guest bedrooms and a screened lanai overlooking the semi-private back yard that is perfect for entertaining. Lawn Care included in the rent. No cats. Dogs under 20lbs. ok with owner approval. Fireplace excluded from use.