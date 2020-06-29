All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Find more places like 415 Georgia Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
415 Georgia Ave.
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

415 Georgia Ave.

415 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fernandina Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

415 Georgia Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/accc938084 ---- This beautiful three bedroom home in the quiet Ocean Cay Community is just a five minute walk to the beach and minutes from area schools, shopping and dining. Home features include brand new luxury vinyl plank floors in living room, dining area and guest bedrooms and all new windows and blinds. Home also features an eat-in kitchen with center island that opens up the the bright and spacious living and dining areas. Large master bedroom with attached bath boasting double sinks, garden tub and step-in shower. Generously sized guest bedrooms and a screened lanai overlooking the semi-private back yard that is perfect for entertaining. Lawn Care included in the rent. No cats. Dogs under 20lbs. ok with owner approval. Fireplace excluded from use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Georgia Ave. have any available units?
415 Georgia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 415 Georgia Ave. have?
Some of 415 Georgia Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Georgia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
415 Georgia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Georgia Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Georgia Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 415 Georgia Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 415 Georgia Ave. offers parking.
Does 415 Georgia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Georgia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Georgia Ave. have a pool?
No, 415 Georgia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 415 Georgia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 415 Georgia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Georgia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Georgia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Georgia Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 Georgia Ave. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 BedroomsFernandina Beach 3 Bedrooms
Fernandina Beach Apartments with BalconyFernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fernandina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville